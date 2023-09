The Ogden Dunes Police Department is notifying residents that NIPSCO will be performing work on the new pipeline starting Monday Sept. 18, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The work is scheduled to last 2 weeks.

This work will take place on Highway 12. Police say if you’re this area and see flames, smell gas, or hear strange noises, to not be alarmed.

See a statement from NIPSCO below: