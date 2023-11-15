Interfaith Community PADS of Michigan City Renames as Nest Community Shelter Reflecting Commitment to Recovery and Evolving Community Needs.

Interfaith Community PADS of Michigan City, a dedicated volunteer organization committed to providing support and shelter for individuals

experiencing homelessness, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey to make a difference in the lives of those they serve. In response to their permanent home at the historic former Sacred Heart Catholic Church building and their unwavering commitment to addressing

homelessness through a dignified approach to recovery, the organization is excited to unveil its new name: Nest Community Shelter.

Previously known as Interfaith Community PADS, Nest has been at the forefront as La Porte County’s only emergency shelter. Since its inception in 2001, the organization has evolved and expanded its programs and services to focus on treating the entire person, recognizing that the

path to recovery and stability goes beyond providing just a roof over one’s head.

“Our new name, Nest, reflects our commitment to innovation and growth while remaining dedicated to our core mission of helping individuals regain their dignity and rebuild their lives,” said Harrison Holtkamp, Director at Nest. “We understand that we cannot single-handedly solve

homelessness, but we are determined to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve by addressing their complex needs, supporting recovery, and fostering a sense of community and belonging.”