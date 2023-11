The Salvation Army of Michigan City will hold a drive-through food drive on Saturday, December 16 from 9 am – noon at Ames Field.

The Salvation Army is asking for nonperishable items only.

Food collected will be provided to the Salvation Army of Michigan City food pantry.

Community members are encouraged to donate.

You can designate your donation on behalf of your favorite school. Last December, MCAS donated 4.1 tons of food.

The drive is sponsored by the MCHS Student Council.