Mayor of La Porte Tom Dermody announced on his Facebook page Wednesday that the construction of I Street has been extended due to unforeseen construction delays.

I Street should be open to local traffic by Dec. 9, according to Dermody.

In addition, Dermody says the Chessie 2 sidewalk project near the Post Office is still going strong but waiting for utility relocation.

He says the goal is still to have it complete by the end of the year.