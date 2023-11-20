CHESTERTON – Duneland’s Hometown Holiday Celebration will take place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Event celebrations are coordinated by the Duneland Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Town of Chesterton, the Chesterton Police and Fire, Parks and Street Departments, and the Chamber organizations and volunteers.

Enjoy shopping at our Hometown Holiday European Market starting at 8:00 am and running until 5:00 pm in the Chamber parking lot at 220 Broadway in Chesterton. The Twilight Christmas Parade will depart from Chesterton Middle School at 5:15 pm. The parade will head north on 6th Street, east on Broadway, south on Calumet Road, and west on Porter Ave. Floats will populate this night-time parade, including all manner of lighted cars, trucks, wagons and plenty of walking families and service organizations. An impressive series of decorated fire engines will round out the lineup, with Santa Claus himself making an appearance on the final float.

A “quiet zone” for the parade will be in place in the parking lot of Chesterton United Methodist Church, located at 434 S 2nd Street. Participants will refrain from horns, sirens, and loud music to offer a sensory-friendly parade experience for individuals with sound sensitivities to enjoy. This zone was created in partnership with Jacob’s Ladder Pediatric Rehab Center.

Continue the celebration by shopping local! Eat and shop your way across Duneland all day, with most participating businesses offering special Small Business Saturday deals.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our generous sponsors: Urschel Laboratories, Avalon Springs Health Campus, WIMS Radio, Cleveland Cliffs Inc., Franciscan Health Michigan City, McColly Real Estate – Paul Boyter, NITCO, NIPSCO, 1st Source Bank Chesterton, Centier Bank – Chesterton Downtown Branch, Horizon Bank, Legacy Sign Group, Porter Bank, 4th Street Theater, Addison Pointe Health & Rehabilitation Center, Growing Kids Learning Center, H&R Block of Chesterton, Hopkins Ace Hardware, Family Express, Kent Heating and Air Conditioning, Duneland Education Foundation, Everwise Credit Union, Wellsand Landscaping and Hardscapes, Mel’s Detail Shop, Reliable Transportation Specialists, Inc., T-Mobile, Wiseguys Discount Liquors, GGNet Technologies, ATG Real Estate Development – Easton Park, and Tethan’s Candy & Confections.

For questions about the Hometown Holiday Celebration, please call the Chamber at 219.926.5513 or email info@dunelandchamber.org.