Two people were able to elude police after a multi-county pursuit on Sunday night, according to the Chesterton Police Department Facebook page.

Sunday evening just before midnight, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office was engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle westbound on Interstate 94. The suspect vehicle exited the highway southbound on State Road 49 and the suspects fled on foot into the heavily wooded area of North Calumet Road

The Chesterton Police Department and various other law enforcement agencies searched the area on foot with the assistance of K9’s and a drone, but suspects were not located.

The suspects were described as two black males, wearing all black clothing with bright colored shoes. The details surrounding the reason for the pursuit are unclear as of this morning.

If you see anybody matching the description of the suspects, or any residents have video surveillance in the area that captured images of the suspects, please call CPD at 219-926-1136.

The Lake County Aviation Unit flew their helicopter in the area of I-94/ State Road 49.

In an update, the Chesterton Police Department said on their Facebook page that there had been no sightings of the suspects and the assistance from the aviation unit was only precautionary.

In another update, the Chesterton Police Department said they received credible information that the suspects from the pursuit left the area Monday morning. In the same update, the department said there is no longer any safety concerns in the area related to this incident.