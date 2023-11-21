The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Wolves Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) competed in a Raider competition at Indianapolis Ben Davis High School on Saturday, November 18th. Raiders is a physically challenging event, requiring cadets to work together to accomplish objectives roughly based on skills required in combat. The Wolves won the Tug-of- War event, placed second in the Physical Fitness Challenge, and earned third place in the Rope Bridge, Sandbag Relay, and Tire Flip.

“Our cadets really improved from our first meet,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “Since this is our first year doing Raiders, I think we are building a solid foundation from which to have really competitive teams in the future.”

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, also noted the cadets’ improvement, citing their hard work in practice. “These Raider meets are really physically challenging. Our cadets have put forth the effort in practice to eventually be competitive at the National level.” The Marine Corps will hold the National MCJROTC championship at Boswell, PA the last week in April. The Wolves are hoping to obtain an at-large berth. If they do, that trip, like all MCJROTC activities, is done at no cost to MCHS or the student. They are funded by the Marine Corps.

The cadets will be busy supporting MCHS and the community after returning from Thanksgiving break. They compete in a military drill meet at Portage High School on December 2. That night, they will march in the Michigan City Holiday parade. Cadets will provide Color Guards for the four home boys basketball games in December, as well at the LaPorte County Courts Veterans graduation ceremony. In the spirit of the season, they will support the Michigan City Area Schools One City One Sound Holiday concert along with providing their time and talents to help the Salvation Army help those in need.