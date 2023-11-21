The City of Michigan City has announced that in observance of Thanksgiving, most City offices, including City Hall and Non-Emergency City Operations will be closed on Thursday Nov. 23 and Friday Nov. 24.

Michigan City Refuse and Michigan City Transit will be closed on Thursday, and both will be operating a normal Friday schedule.

Thursday’s refuse pickup will take place Friday and Friday’s pickup will be made Saturday.

Compost season has ended so you may place compost with your regularly scheduled garbage pickup, the city announced.