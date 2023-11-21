The Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club will host a “PANCAKE BREAKFAST WITH MRS. CLAUS” on Saturday, November 25th at George’s Gyros, 325 N. Calumet Ave. in Chesterton from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. Come and enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage and a visit from Mrs. Claus! She’ll be there to let everyone know when Santa will be arriving during the Annual Hometown Holiday Parade later in the day. Both dine in and carry out meals are available.

Guests are asked to bring canned goods or boxed cereal donations for the Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry. Since 1982, Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry has provided food and supplies to those in need throughout the Duneland community.

Proceeds from the Pancake Breakfast with Mrs. Claus will help support scholarships for college-bound CHS seniors, Rotary International 2023 World Affairs Conference, Westchester Migratory Bird Sanctuary, Chesterton Art Center, Duneland Family YMCA, Duneland Boys & Girls Club, Rebuilding Together Duneland, Free the Girls, Duneland Seniors, Duneland Food Bank, Duneland Schools Robotics Club, Chesterton Parks Department – Coffee Creek Project, Porter Parks Department and other local, regional, national, and international Rotary projects.

Tickets are $5 per person., kids 5 years old and younger eat free! Contact a Chesterton-Porter Rotarian to purchase tickets. Tickets will also be available at Anton Insurance Agency and the Duneland Chamber of Commerce. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the event. For more information, contact event organizer Jim Anton at (219) 926-8681.

The Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at noon at the Westchester Library Baugher Service Center. Rotary is an organization of business and professional men and women united worldwide to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build good will and peace in the world.