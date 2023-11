Spend you afternoon strolling down the Uptown Arts District and visit our local businesses while trying various chilis from local organizations.

It is $5 to try all of the chilis, which will go to Meals on Wheels of LaPorte County.

The Festival of Lights Parade will start at 5:00 PM.

Vote on the vest chili within each category from 3:00-5:00 PM.

Join in on the fun and see Santa, who will be at General Insurance Services!

WIMS is a sponsor of this event.