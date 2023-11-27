Children of all ages can visit with Santa Claus at a Holiday Pancake Breakfast sponsored by St. Luke United Lutheran Church in Michigan City.

The breakfast will be held at St. Luke (2000 E. Coolspring Avenue, Trail Creek) from 8:00 to 11:00a.m. on Saturday, December 9th. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children, and can be purchased at the door or in advance at www.stlukeunitedlutheran.org.

The breakfast will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, along with a yogurt-and-toppings bar. Bake sale items will also be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, call (219) 879-9415.