Join Shipshewana on the Road at the beautiful Porter County Expo & Fairgrounds December 9-10, 2023.
Gift, Food and Craft Show is a weekend of fun where you’ll find anything and everything under the sun!
Looking for something fun to do? How about a day of shopping for the most unique trinkets and treasures under the sun? For the past two decades, Shipshewana On The Road Gift, Food and Craft Show has brought the most interesting, most innovative, most creative and just plain awesome products to their customers. You’ll find thousands of unique items that you may not find anywhere else!
*Online ticket sales are not available (sold) two days prior to the show. Tickets will be available at the entrance to the show.