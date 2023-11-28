The Share Foundation presents “Christmas Bazaar”
Inaugural Sharing Meadows Christmas Bazaar
We are excited to announce the Inaugural Sharing Meadows Christmas Bazaar! The Villagers will have their own booths set up with various handmade creations perfect for holiday gifts! Mark your calendars for December 9th! 9:00AM-3:00PM Central Time
Family Fun Activities:
Winter Workshop – DIY ornaments
Santa Station – pictures with Santa
Holiday Games – festive games to win prizes
Door Prizes throughout the day!
Location:
St. Timothy Center
(SHARE Foundation Camp Building)
6357 CR 300 E
La Porte, IN 46350