News release by Indiana Department of Environmental Management:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is launching a new, streamlined program to encourage and recognize municipalities that take a proactive, positive approach to addressing community and social issues through sustainable environmental and wellness projects.

IDEM honored six pilot program communities for their participation and accomplishments at the Indiana Clean Community Program annual meeting and program kickoff on Wednesday, Nov. 28. From April 2021–November 2023, Beech Grove, Brown County, Fishers, Richmond, and Zionsville earned Silver Status; Merrillville earned Bronze Status.

The Clean Community Program replaces the Indiana Clean Community Challenge, which started in the early 2000s. After feedback from pilot program communities, IDEM retooled the program to accept a broader range of projects, encourage cooperation and partnerships with residents and businesses and reduce time-consuming paperwork requirements.

IDEM invites municipalities and community partners interested in participating in the new Indiana Clean Community Program to learn more at on.IN.gov/cleancommunity.

About the Indiana Clean Community Program: Established by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) in the early 2000s, the Clean Community Program (previously called the Clean Community Challenge) recognizes Indiana counties, cities and towns that take a proactive, positive approach towards ensuring a better quality of life for all Hoosiers and a healthy economy by working to address community and social issues through sustainable environmental and wellness projects. Detailed information is available at on.IN.gov/cleancommunity.

