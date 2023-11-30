A 68-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Portage, according to the Portage Police Department.

On Tuesday at about 6:43 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 28, officers of the Portage Police Department responded to the area of Willowcreek Road north of Lexington Avenue in reference to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation shows that the pedestrian was crossing Willowcreek Road traveling westbound approximately 50 feet north of the intersection. The involved vehicle was a 2006 Ford F-150 that was being driven by a 46-year-old Portage resident. The pickup truck had been traveling eastbound on Lexington Avenue and came to a stop at the intersection of Willowcreek Road. Police say as the driver was making a left-hand, northbound, turn onto Willowcreek Road, he struck the pedestrian while she was walking in the inside lane of northbound Willowcreek Road. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. Police say at this time there is no indication that drugs or alcohol played a factor in this collision.

Police say at the time of the crash the lighting conditions were dark, and the woman was wearing a dark blue sweater, limiting her visibility to motorists. There are streetlights in this area, but police say it appears the pedestrian was crossing in a dimly lit portion of the roadway between two streetlights.

The woman sustained life threatening injuries and was unconscious upon officers’ arrival. She was transported via ambulance to Porter Regional Hospital and was then flown to a level 1 trauma center in Illinois.

On Wednesday morning, the Portage Police Department was contacted by the Cook County, Illinois Medical Examiner’s Office who confirmed the woman did not survive her injuries. The woman has been identified as 68-year-old Rochelle R. Duffee of Portage, Indiana.