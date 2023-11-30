The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra hosts the 29th Annual Holiday at the Pops concert on December 9, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., La Porte. Balcony Tickets can be purchased online here for $25 for adults and $10 for children. Balcony seats are general admission and the doors open at 5:30 pm prior to the concert. A few Main Floor table seats remain and can be purchased for $75 at the same link. Food and beverage will be available for purchase at the event.

This year’s program, conducted by long-time principal trumpet and former LCSO Associate Conductor Charles Steck, includes a festive array of holiday music, including the Suite from Polar Express, March of the Toys from Babes in Toyland, as well as familiar favorite carols. Featured soloists are Kathleen Lang playing bagpipes alongside the Pipes and Drums of Culver, as well as the LCSO’s new Executive Director Emily Yiannias, a classical soprano, singing O Holy Night. Choral group Illumination will also be featured on several numbers.

About the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is a cornerstone of the vibrant arts landscape in Northwest Indiana. The orchestra serves the 110,000 residents of La Porte County and regions beyond, including Southwest Michigan. Now in its 51st season, the LCSO has grown from a small community orchestra into a dynamic, professional orchestra of 60 musicians serving audiences from seven counties. Each year, the orchestra presents four subscription concerts, in addition to the Hoosier Star and Holiday at the Pops concerts.