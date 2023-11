The Town of Burns Harbor is kicking off a holiday food drive.

They’re collecting non-perishable food items for the Westchester Food Pantry and neighbors in need.

You can drop off your non-perishable items through Dec. 13 at the Burns Harbor Town Hall, 1240 W. North Boo Road, Burns Harbor.

Most needed items are: soups, chili beans, canned fruits, canned tuna, toilet paper, paper towels, boxed potatoes, and meal kits. All other non-perishable items are welcome too.