MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana –While the return to summer isn’t here just yet, you can still enjoy a day at the Washington Park Zoo this Saturday, December 2nd from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm for the first Wild Winterland event.

Visit the Zoo during the off-season to see some of your favorite animals, enjoy the fresh air, and even visit with the staff for “Keeper Chats” throughout the day to experience some of the education ambassadors up-close like the armadillo, corn snake, hedgehog, mini horse, and chinchilla.

Be sure to bring your camera and your warm holiday sweater for a photo with one of their costume mascots from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm in the classroom, swing by the Peacock Cafe for hot cocoa, and be sure to browse through the Treehouse Giftshop for some zoo-rrific gift options.

Due to the limited visibility for some of the tropical animals, admission is reduced for this very special day:

Adults: $ 5.00

Children ages 3-11 years: $4.00

Children under 2: Free

Washington Park Zoo Members are also Free

For more information on this event and zoo updates, please visit the Washington Park Zoo’s Facebook page and website.