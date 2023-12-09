Press release from Michigan City Area Schools:

The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) participated in many civic events in support of Michigan City Area Schools (MCAS) and the LaPorte County community. Among those activities were supporting the Salvation Army with food donations, helping the Deserving Children’s Shopping Tour, and assisting with the set-up and clean-up of the One City One Sound MCAS Holiday Concert. Cadets also led the Michigan City Festival of Lights Parade, along with providing Color Guards for the LaPorte County Veterans Court graduation and the MCHS home boys basketball games.

“Our cadets are exceptionally unselfish with their time and talents,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “Many of these cadets are on our drill team, which means their day starts at 0545 (5:45 am), and then they are doing community service at night and on the weekends.”

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, also noted that the cadets have their priorities straight. “These cadets know that, despite all of the time they put into our extracurriculars and community service, academics is still the priority. Many of them have 3.0 cums (B average) or higher, and a few are straight A students.”

The JROTC will continue to support the community, with the MCAS food drive on December 16th and the Salvation Army food distribution on December 21st. The MCHS military drill team will be practicing over the Christmas break in preparation for the Sectional Championship meet at Indianapolis Ben Davis High School on January 27th. If the Wolves win that meet, they will travel to the Washington, DC area to compete in the National Championship in April. The cadets will continue to support MCHS athletics, providing Color Guards for the basketball games and set-up help for the gymnastic meets. They will also do presentations at Barker and Krueger Middle Schools to familiarize 8th Graders with the JROTC prior to the 8th graders scheduling for their courses for their freshmen year.