Last Friday, Barker Middle School became the first school in the MCAS district to be Project Adam certified.

Project ADAM is a nationwide initiative that has saved the lives of more than 200 children, adolescents, and adults who went into sudden cardiac arrest.

According to their website, immediate CPR and the availability of an AED can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.

To learn more, visit https://www.projectadam.com