Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes has released the name of the victim in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Ind. 49 in Morgan Township early Sunday morning, Dec. 17.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Ryan Fox of Kouts.

“The accident is still under investigation,” Dykes said.

According to the Porter County Sheriff’s Police, at 4:05 a.m. a 2020 Ford SUV was northbound on Indiana 49, at the intersection of County Road 600 South, it crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a second vehicle southbound on Indiana 49.

The driver of the Ford SUV was ejected and passed away at the scene, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2020 Toyota, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Northwest Health-Porter for evaluation, police said.