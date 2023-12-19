The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of two different phone scams.

Agency employees were made aware on Tuesday of two different phone scams, both of which included Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg’s name being utilized during the calls.

The first scam is related to the Sex and Violent Offender Registry (SVOR). Registered sex offenders are receiving unsolicited calls from a subject purporting to be Sheriff Heeg. The scammer is telling the registered sex offender a payment of $2,500 in Green Dot prepaid cards is necessary to satisfy a fine.

The second scam is related to arrest warrants. Citizens are being contacted by telephone, again by a subject purporting to be Sheriff Heeg. The scammer states there are arrest warrants for the citizen and a money order is needed to avoid arrest.

“Sheriff Heeg, nor any employee of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, will ever make telephone calls with such requests related to the SVOR and / or arrest warrants,” the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. “Citizens are encouraged to terminate any calls they receive as described above.”