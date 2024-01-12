Press release by Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO):

Katie Eaton has been named Manager of Public Affairs and Economic Development for NIPSCO. In this role, Eaton will manage external public affairs and lead the company’s charitable giving efforts in six counties including Elkhart, LaPorte, Marshall, Porter, Starke and St. Joseph. She will also work with local communities and economic development organizations to support new business investments and job creation in northern Indiana. Katie will be replacing Denise Conlon, who is retiring after 23 years of working at NIPSCO.

“We are so pleased to welcome Katie as part of the NIPSCO team,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “Katie is passionate about the community and has proven experience creating meaningful partnerships through her dedicated work experience. I look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make in the communities she will now serve on behalf of NIPSCO.”

Eaton most recently served as the President of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, where she built strategic partnerships to benefit the chamber and community. She increased the chamber’s membership by 20 percent and maintained above an 85 percent retention rate. She educated organizations on the value of being a member, and helped businesses grow by advocating for them, celebrating their success and providing networking opportunities.

“I am thrilled to begin this role with NIPSCO and grow in a career that will allow me to continue to support community initiatives, programs and development,” said Katie Eaton, NIPSCO Manager of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “I look forward to the many new relationships I will have the chance to build in my new professional capacity.”

Prior to her role at the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, Eaton was the Economic Development Manager at the Economic Development Corporation in Michigan City. She collaborated with current and new businesses and focused on retention programs. Eaton helped businesses find employees with the right skill sets and marketed Michigan City’s success to attract businesses and people to relocate there. In September 2018, she was named Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association’s Up & Coming Woman of the Year in Economic Development for her contributions to Michigan City. In that same year she was recognized as a “20 Under 40” by The Times Media Co.

Eaton’s other experiences include Business Services Lead Recruiter at the Center of Workforce Innovations, where she developed employee recruitment and training strategies for regional employers. In addition, she served LaPorte County at Junior Achievement, where she collaborated with schools and communities to develop training programs and recruit volunteers.

Eaton earned her Bachelor of Arts in English & Communication and her Master of Business Administration at Purdue University Northwest. She also has a certificate in Nonprofit Management through the United States Chamber of Commerce, Institute of Organizational Management. She is currently active on numerous community boards and committees including the Economic Development Corporation in Michigan City, Vibrant Communities of LaPorte County and Vibrant Communities of Michigan City.