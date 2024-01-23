The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce (chamber) announced Gina Alber as the Ambassador of the Quarter for the Fourth Quarter of 2023. “I thoroughly enjoy serving my community utilizing Ivy Tech workforce services to help build and grow our workforce. I assist with workforce boards, participate in committees to grow local training pipeline activities, and support local events bringing more attention to Northwest Indiana and LaPorte County overall. Serving as Chief Ambassador of the committee helps me to stay in the loop and be ready to support whatever business needs arise locally.” The Ambassador of the Quarter is given to an individual who has shown dedication to the mission of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce by regularly attending chamber events, connecting with members through emails, calls, and in-person meetings, and referring non-members for membership.

As an Ambassador, Alber helps to promote the role of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce in the community by welcoming new members, encouraging current members to maximize their membership, and aiding in maintaining and increasing the retention rate of new and existing members by reinforcing the Chamber benefits. “Gina has been a great asset to our Ambassador Committee!” stated Membership Director and staff liaison to the Ambassador Committee, Danny Hogan. “Gina goes above and beyond to welcome our new members and engage with current members.”

Outside of the Chamber, Gina works as an Employer Consultant with Ivy Tech, a position she has held since January of 2022. Prior to working for Ivy Tech, Gina was an Administrator with the South LaPorte County Special Education Cooperative, where she worked for over 15 years. Outside of work, Gina enjoys time with family and friends and visiting her son at college.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area. To learn more about chamber membership for your business, please call Danny Hogan at 219-874-6221 or email membership@mcachamber.com