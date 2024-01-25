Press release, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce:

Michigan City, IN –At its January meeting, the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors appointed its Executive Committee for 2024. Joining Board Chair Sandy Smith on the Executive Committee will be Greg Wilkerson as Chair-Elect, Blake Applegate as Treasurer, and Julie Krause as Secretary. Kim Giannetti also agreed to stay on the Executive Committee as Past Chair. In 2024, the Executive Committee will play an integral role in assisting the chamber staff in carrying out its mission.

In the same meeting, the Board of Directors unanimously appointed Danny Hogan as the Interim President. “I am honored to lead the Chamber in this time of transition and also thank Sandy Smith and the board for their guidance and support!” stated Hogan. In his previous role, Hogan served as Membership Director where he aided in the recruitment, retention, and engagement of members for the past two and a half years.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves to be a resource to its members, businesses, and the community to promote economic growth in the Michigan City area. To learn more about chamber membership for your business, please call Danny Hogan at 219-874-6221 or email membership@mcachamber.com Visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com for more information about the chamber.