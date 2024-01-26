The City of Michigan City announced that Joshua Finney, a member of the Vector Control team passed away at Franciscan Health Michigan City, Jan. 24, 2024.

“Josh was a dedicated and hard-working employee and a valued coworker and friend,” the City of Michigan City stated on their Facebook page. “Most recently, he was instrumental in helping our Street Department dig our city out from underneath the 3 feet of snow Winter Storm Indigo brought us. We extend our most sincere condolences to Josh’s family and all those impacted by his death, and wish you strength and comfort during this difficult time.”