The BP Whiting refinery experienced an operational issue Thursday due to a power outage which caused workers to be evacuated and roads to be shut down.

There was a flaring of excess gasses to relieve pressure on the system according to Lake County Officials.

The Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

“The BP Whiting refinery has experienced an operational issue due to a power outage at the plant and is flaring excess gasses to relieve pressure on the system. Atmospheric readings are being taken around the plant and are indicating no danger to the public. We will keep you informed if the situation changes.”

The City of Whiting gave the following updates throughout the day on Thursday: