News release, Purdue University Northwest:

Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) online bachelor’s and master’s nursing programs offered through its College of Nursing were recognized in U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 annual Best Online Program rankings, released Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Among Best Online Bachelor’s Programs, PNW’s nationally recognized RN-to-BSN program ranked 47. The program offers busy nursing professionals an accelerated and convenient degree option to earn additional skills and credentials to advance their careers.

“The College of Nursing’s RN-to-BSN online program is dedicated to offering flexible, affordable, high-quality education at an accelerated pace for registered nurses who seek to advance their careers,” said Amy Fry, dean of the College of Nursing at PNW. “We are proud to consistently be recognized as a top institution that prepares excellent graduates for this in-demand field.”

The College of Nursing’s online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) continued to move up the rankings among Best Online Master’s in Nursing programs. PNW’s online MSN allows students to craft their learning plans alongside their work schedules, including the option to complete their practicum hours where they work.

PNW’s College of Nursing is recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing (NLN). The college is also an Indiana Center for Evidence Based Nursing Practice. For more information, visit pnw.edu/nursing.

U.S. News and World Report evaluated more than 1,600 online bachelor’s and master’s programs for its 2024 rankings. Programs that qualify are regionally accredited and have course instruction primarily delivered online from program entry through degree completion. Programs are ranked based on methodologies combining self-reporting and peer assessment. Ranked programs employ different methodologies for respective disciplines and incorporate metrics specific to online learning. Ranked programs’ academic quality is assessed through factors such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies.