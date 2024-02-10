The two fishermen who happened upon Matt Reum, who was pinned in his car beneath an I-94 overpass in Porter County and stranded there for six days in December, will be honored by the Spring Lake Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12.

The Spring Lake Chapter is located at 4700 W. 49th Ave., Hobart.

For more information, contact Priscilla Coleman at 219-973-3442.

According to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page, Mario Garcia and Nivardo De La Torre were scouting good fishing holes along Salt Creek on Dec. 26 when they found the 27-year-old Reum trapped in his car, six days after he ran off I-94, overturned in the creek, and came to rest trapped in his car beneath the overpass.

After being extricated by firefighters, Reum was airlifted to South Bend, where he posted his gratitude on Facebook: “Matt Reum wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and all the well wishes, including the Good Samaritans who found him, the first responders, and his caregivers at Memorial Hospital.

Join Izaak Walton as it honors fellow anglers Garcia and De La Toree:

*5 p.m.: Doors open.

*5:30 p.m.: Bar and kitchen open.

*6:30 p.m.: Membership meeting.

*7 p.m.: Good Samaritan presentation.