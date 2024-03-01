VALPARAISO, Ind. – The MAAC Foundation is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a generous grant of $50,000 from CN. This funding will go directly toward supporting the MAAC’s mission to facilitate training and skill enhancement on a comprehensive campus that is safe and inclusive to all first responders and the community.

“We are incredibly grateful to CN for their partnership and generous support,” said Celina Weatherwax, President & CEO at the MAAC Foundation. “This grant will make a significant impact on our ability to expand our services and reach more first responders. With this funding, we will be able to grow our First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day.”

CN is known for its commitment to training first responders, and their support will enable the MAAC to continue helping these courageous men and women to be proficient in their vocation.

“This grant comes at a crucial time for our organization as we work to develop the next phase of our training campus,” MAAC said in a press release.