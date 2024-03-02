Michigan City Area Schools is ready to welcome the Class of 2037! Kindergarten enrollment is now open online for the 2024-25 school year. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old by August 1, 2024.

Parents and guardians can visit www.EducateMC.net/kindergarten to begin the enrollment process. Once basic information about the student is received by MCAS, parents will be provided with instructions on setting up a PowerSchool account to finalize enrollment. In addition to completing forms in PowerSchool, parents/guardians should bring the following documents to the school that their child will attend:

the child’s official birth certificate,

parent/guardian’s driver’s license or state photo ID,

proof of residency, such as a utility bill or lease

the child’s immunization records and proof of lead testing,

custody paperwork (if applicable).

Parents can drop off documents at the child’s school on Thursday, March 7 between 12:30 and 6:00pm. Elementary schools will also be available to assist families with enrollment throughout the month of March, by appointment.

Kindergarten students should be enrolled at the school that serves the area in which they live. If a family is unsure of which school their child will attend, information is available by contacting the MCAS Transportation Department at (219) 873-2127. Michigan City Area Schools’ Little Wolves Early Learning Center (1001 US Hwy 20, Michigan City) is also accepting new enrollments for the 2024-25 school year. Children entering this preschool program must be potty trained, and must be age 4 by August 1. Full- and half-day options are available. There is a fee for the Little Wolves program, however CCDF vouchers are accepted. More information and a link to enroll are available at www.EducateMC.net/littlewolves or by calling (219) 873-2035. Prospective families are encouraged to visit Little Wolves for an Open House on Thursday, March 14 from 3:00 – 6:00p.m.

MCAS is also accepting applications for its K-6 magnet schools, which include Pine Elementary School (a magnet school for the Visual and Performing Arts) and Lake Hills Elementary School (an Indiana-certified STEM school). Most magnet spots for the 2024-25 school year will be available at the kindergarten level. Slots in higher grades will be filled as space allows before the start of the 2024-25 school year. Information and applications are available at www.EducateMC.net/magnets. The deadline for magnet school applications is April 26, 2024.