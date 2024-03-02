An Ohio man is facing a charge of dealing in methamphetamine after being arrested Thursday on the Indiana Toll Road, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:07 p.m., a highway interdiction deputy began traveling behind a westbound passenger vehicle near the 49 mile-marker on the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90). The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it to be traveling in excess of the posted speed limit.

A traffic stop on the vehicle was initiated by the deputy in the area of the 48 mile-marker. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Kortney D. Moore Jr. of Akron, Ohio.

As the traffic stop progressed, probable cause was established and a search of the vehicle completed by deputies yielded a large amount of narcotics.

Moore was taken into custody and later transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). Moore was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine. Moore remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $50,005.00 cash bond through La Porte County Circuit Court.