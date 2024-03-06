A driver of an SUV died after a crash Monday on I-94 in Porter County, according to Indiana State Police.

At about 7:19 p.m., troopers were called to an injury involved crash at the 31.6 mile-marker, eastbound lanes of I-94. This is about five miles east of State Road 49. A trooper responded and located a semi-truck in the right lane, and an SUV with heavy damage in the ditch off the right shoulder. The trooper was told that the driver of the SUV was unresponsive and needed medical assistance. The driver, who was the only occupant of the SUV, was pinned in the vehicle. The trooper attempted to render first aid; however, he was unable to locate a pulse. Paramedics and fire arrived at the scene but were unable to revive the driver.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the SUV, a 2015 Toyota Rav4, was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed in the far-left lane. For unknown reasons, the SUV changed lanes all the way to the far-right lane. At the same time, a semi that had been parked on the right shoulder of the highway, was merging back into the right lane at a reduced speed when the SUV rear-ended the trailer of the semi-truck.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction and ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation. The driver of the semi was not injured.