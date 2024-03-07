The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that $155.6 million in federal transportation funding is being awarded to 51 cities, towns, and counties in rural portions of Indiana to invest in local road and bridge improvements and sidewalk projects.

For this round of funding, rural communities will design, develop and purchase right-of-way for local projects. INDOT will also financially participate in design, engineering, and right-of-way acquisition components.

INDOT says this round of funding awards emphasizes improving local bridge conditions.

Nearly $90.3 million in federal funds were awarded for projects to rehab or replace 32 local bridges currently rated in poor condition. Beyond bridge projects, the funds will support pavement resurfacing/reconstruction projects; Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) projects such as sidewalks, ADA ramps, and trails; and traffic safety projects.

INDOT dedicates approximately 25 percent of its federal highway funds to supporting local projects each year. Metropolitan Planning Organizations distribute those funds to cities, towns, and counties within the state’s larger urbanized areas while INDOT distributes funds outside MPO areas. Communities must contribute at least 20 percent in local matching funds and meet other federal requirements to receive federal funding.