Press Release, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce:

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the commencement of a comprehensive search for a dynamic and visionary leader to assume the role of President. As the heart of Michigan’s business community, the Chamber is seeking an individual with proven leadership skills, strategic thinking, and a passion for fostering economic growth and community development.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is inviting qualified candidates to submit their applications to Nora Akins at: nora@managepeopleright.com. A detailed job description and information on the application process can be found on the Chamber’s website at mcachamber.com/JobListing or click HERE.

The Board of Directors is dedicated to ensuring a transparent and inclusive selection process and looks forward to welcoming a new leader who will continue to drive the Chamber’s mission of fostering a thriving business environment in Michigan City, IN.