In Lake County, there will be ramp closures at Ridge Road for fiber optic work beginning on or after Wednesday, March 20.

The ramp to Ridge Road from the I-94 eastbound to I-65 southbound off-ramp will be closed. Traffic from eastbound I-94 will still be able to exit to I-65 southbound. The ramp from I-65 southbound to Ridge Road will also be closed. These closures will be in place on or after March 20 through early April.

Beginning on or after April 1, the ramp from Ridge Road to northbound I-65 will be closed. This closure will be in place through late April.

INDOT says motorists should seek alternate routes. No closures or restrictions are planned for mainline I-65.