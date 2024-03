According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office there is a wicked accident. Avoid the area of US 30 & CR 1350 South due to this crash.

Both of the eastbound lanes of US 30 are closed due to a personal injury CMV crash.

EB US 30, at US 421, will be closed for several hours for the crash investigation, cleanup and recovery of the CMVs at the scene.

For the latest information and updates check the La Porte County Sheriff’s FACEBOOK page.