INDIANA DUNES NATIONAL PARK: Celebrate the migration of birdlife through the Indiana Dunes region from May 16-19 at the 10th annual Indiana Dunes Birding Festiva, organized by Indiana Audubon in collaboration with the Indiana Dunes National Park, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Indiana Dunes Tourism.

The festival’s keynote dinner will be held on Saturday evening, May 18, featuring recently retired Indiana Dunes National Park superintendent Paul Labovitz. Labovitz will present “From City Kid to National Park Superintendent: An Accidental Birder Story,” sharing his journey through the park system to what some claim is the best national park for birding in the United States.

The festival boasts nearly 180 trips, events, and workshops this year. Registration is open for the four-day experience, starting at $65 for adults, and single-day tickets ranging from $10 to $35. Additional fees apply for field trips, socials, workshops and the keynote dinner. For those solely interested in Labovitz’s presentation, a keynote-only option is available for $60.

For more details or to register, go to indunesbirdingfestival.com. Information about the festival and the keynote can also be obtained at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center in Porter, located at 1215 N. State Road 49.

