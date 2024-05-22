One person has been arrested and another person was injured after a shooting Tuesday in Portage.

At approximately 9:53 a.m., Portage Police Officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Old Porter in reference to a report of a shooting.

Upon the Officers’ arrival, they located a 33 year old male victim, who had sustained what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury, resulting from a gunshot.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined the shooting had occurred as a result of an altercation between several parties who knew each other. The suspect, a 32 year old male, was subsequently identified, located, and taken into custody a short time later.

This investigation is on-going and more information will be released at a later date.