Statement from United Way of LaPorte County:

POWER OF THE PURSE takes place September 12 at the Uptown Social in Michigan City. Tickets and sponsorships available soon!

Deciding whether to give and which charity to support can be overwhelming. Giving to United Way through donations and events like POWER OF THE PURSE is different because with one gift, you’re actually giving to dozens of local agencies that address the conditions entangled with poverty, financial instability, and food constraints.

United Way of LaPorte County is dedicated to help those in need….but we can’t do it alone.