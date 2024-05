LAKE COUNTY, Ind. РAn Indiana Department of Transportation contractor  will close State Road 2 between U.S. 41 and Parrish Ave on or after Monday, June 3.

State Road 2 will be closed through early July for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over John Bruce Ditch.

INDOT says motorists should seek alternate routes.

The official detour will follow U.S. 41, State Road 10 and I-65.