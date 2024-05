MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close State Road 331 between Woodies Lane and Hill Trail Road (east of State Road 106) on or after Monday, June 3.

State Road 331 will be closed through mid-August for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over Middle Fork Yellow River.

INDOT says motorists should seek an alternate route.

The official detour will follow State Road 106, U.S. 6, U.S. 31 and U.S. 30.