MICHIGAN CITY, IN – At the Michigan City Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, it was determined to convert the intersection of Coolspring Avenue and Cleveland Avenue into a 4 way stop intersection. This change will take effect on July 1, 2024. In the meantime, the transition process will start by painting the necessary striping and preparing for the sign installation.

With the addition of the stop signs on Coolspring Avenue at Cleveland Avenue, it has been decided to also remove the stop signs on Coolspring Avenue at Tilden Avenue. This intersection will still have a stop sign on Tilden Avenue, however eastbound and west bound traffic will no longer stop. This will also take effect on July 1, 2024.

The city is asking thew public to please use caution while traveling through these two intersections as it will take time for people to adjust to the changes.