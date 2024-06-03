The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of scam phone calls where the scammer represents themselves as a JCSO deputy.

The JCSO says these calls request personal information and provide a telephone number to call back.

“If you have not requested the Sheriff’s Office assistance for service please do not respond to these calls or provide any information and feel free to contact our dispatch center to verify the authentication of any calls from us,” the JCSO said on their Facebook page. “If our Deputies or Dispatchers are attempting to contact you, our main outgoing telephone numbers are 219-866-7344 or 219-866-7334 that would show up on your caller ID. Thank You.”