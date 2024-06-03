PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – U.S. 6 will have lane closures between State Road 149 and State Road 49 on or after Monday, June 10.

U.S. 6 will be resurfaced through this area through late August. There will be alternating lane closures and flaggers will direct traffic in the area where work is occurring.

INDOT says motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.