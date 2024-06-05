LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co Inc will have lane closures on U.S. 30 between Lake St and Clark Rd beginning on or after Monday, June 10.

U.S. 30 will be reduced to one lane in each direction through late July for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project at Plum Creek. Lane closures will alternate so motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area. A detour will be in place for trucks wider than 11ft.

Motorists should also be advised that there is a reduced speed limit of 35 mph on U.S. 30 between the Illinois State Line and U.S. 41 through the fall due to construction work in the area.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.