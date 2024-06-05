ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have lane closures on U.S. 31 for three bridge projects between Kern Road and County Line Road / Tyler Road beginning on or after Monday, June 10.

U.S. 31 will have alternating lane closures through late September for bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects at Roosevelt Road, State Road 4 and Heston Ditch. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area and delays during peak times.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.