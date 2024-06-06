The Ogden Dunes Police Department made the following statement about a companies going door to door soliciting:

“It has come to our attention that there is a Pest Control Company going door to door.

Ogden Dunes has an Ordinance that prohibits solicitation unless they apply for and receive a permit from the town. Currently, the town has NOT issued any of these permits.

This company has been informed that they cannot be soliciting door to door.

If anyone comes to your door soliciting, please call Porter County Dispatch non-emergency at 219-477-3170. There is an Ogden Dunes Officer on duty 24 hours a day.”