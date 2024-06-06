LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation will close U.S. 231 between Bell Street and Tenbrook Drive on or after Wednesday, June 12 through mid-August for two consecutive projects.

U.S. 231 will first be closed between Hendricks Place and Tenbrook Drive for a pipe lining project. After the first project is complete, the closure of U.S. 231 will be between Bell Street and Fathke Road for a small structure replacement project.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow U.S. 41, U.S. 30 and State Road 55.

U.S. 231 has been closed between Hendricks Place and Chase Drive for an unrelated permit project for the City of Crown Point. These INDOT projects were not able to be conducted at the same time due to the location and nature of the permitted utility work.