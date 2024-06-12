The Michigan City Police Department Administration presented officers with Life Saving Awards and Letters of Commendation Thursday at the Michigan City Police Commission meeting.

Assistant Chief Steve Forker and Officer Anthony Santoro were presented with Life Saving Awards.

Corporal Mark Galetti, Officer Louis Gallegos and Officer Taylor Tillman were presented with Letters of Commendation.

Also, recognized at the meeting but unable to be present were the following: 15 years of service: Sergeant Ken Eguia